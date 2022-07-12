(Red Oak) -- It will be a few more days, at least, before Montgomery County has a new auditor.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed the process of appointing a successor to Stephanie Burke, who resigned at end of last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson and Supervisor Mike Olson recently interviewed several candidates for the position. While saying one candidate has risen to the forefront, Peterson questioned whether the supervisors should proceed with appointing an auditor as planned, or wait until the November general elections to allow what he called "a clean slate" for the position. He adds the appointee must run in November to fill the remainder of Burke's term, which expires with the 2024 general elections.
"The applicants that we had all have current jobs," said Peterson. "And, obviously, they're going to have to quit jobs to become auditor. We're expecting them to run for election possibly unopposed, possibly opposed--we don't know. There's just some things that we need to think about."
Peterson says he would be open to having the full board interview the finalist. Supervisor Charla Schmidt expressed her desire for a second interview, and some concerns that the board was rushing the appointment.
"Sometimes, you put people into a position, and they're not the right person for the position," said Schmidt. "And then, that makes things worse. That's only because I experienced that in my life, in my work, in my career. I don't want to feel like we're rushed--'we have to put somebody in there! Put a body in there!.' Then, it ends up being worse for everybody."
Supervisor Donna Robinson also questioned whether the county should wait until this fall's elections to fill the position. She also expressed confidence in County Treasurer Jackie Porter and the auditor's office's staff handling duties on an interim basis.
"I think that office is capable of handling things until we have an election in November," said Robinson. "Then, whatever candidate that has crossed the county that is interested in that position take out their papers in August, submit them and turn them in. Get out there and present to the county how they are the best candidate, they are the best person to assume the role of auditor."
Though Peterson expressed concerns that the finalist may decline to run in November, Robinson feels the board must be positive. Saying the auditor's position is lucrative with excellent benefits, she says the board shouldn't worry that no one will apply, and it's a great opportunity for the right individual. After further discussion, the board opted to interview the finalist in a special meeting targeted for Friday. In other business, the supervisors approved a resolution to work with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to update the county's comprehensive plan.