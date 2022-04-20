(Red Oak) -- Plans for hiring a company to handle carbon pipeline inspections in Montgomery County are on hold.
During Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson asked for the board's consensus on selecting a company for inspection services related to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, which is planned to stretch through a portion of the county. Recently, the county's board of supervisors interviewed officials from LT Leon and Associates of Des Moines. But, Peterson says there's questions as to who would pay for the services IF the pipeline project is scuttled.
"All I want is direction on the board," said Peterson. "Do we want to continue to search for a firm, or do we want to kind of wait to see what happens before we go any further? If we did hire a firm, and if they provided some services in the county, it's a little bit unclear as to who would pay for them if the pipeline is not put through."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says she communicated with an official in Crawford County, whose board of supervisors recently awarded a contract to an engineering firm in Denison to handle inspections.
"He just said they're being very cautious on what they do," said Robinson, "as opposed to just jumping in and making some decisions."
Robinson added counties like Pocahontas have ordinances in place regulating pipeline inspections. She also cited the Page County Board of Supervisors approval last September of a letter of intent with ISG Incorporated of Mankato, Minnesota securing the company's services if the pipeline comes to fruition. After considerable discussion, Robinson says she will seek further information from officials in other counties regarding their approach to the matter. More discussion is expected at a future board meeting.