(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials received an update on the status of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from Kaylee Langrell with Turnkey Logistics, who is contracted by Summit Carbon Solutions for non-environmental permitting on the company's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The pipeline -- encompassing just under 700 miles in Iowa -- would run down the full length of the western portion of Montgomery County, running to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC in Fremont County. Langrell says Summit has received nearly 40% of the required land for the project through voluntary easements in Iowa, but building permits have yet to be submitted in Montgomery County.
"As far as utility permits and things like that, we do have one person designated to handle that so that we are getting the county engineers exactly what they want to see as far as permitting goes," said Langrell. "Right now we are in the 'collecting information and requirements' phase in Montgomery County -- we have not submitted any permits yet."
Summit also awaits approval on its permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board on Iowa's portion of the five-state project -- which included a request for eminent domain usage. The pipeline company has begun releasing the names of the individuals who have signed on to the project. Currently, Summit lists four counties with land parcels that could require eminent domain including seven in Pottawattamie County. Langrell says the pipeline is estimated at a $16 million investment into the county and would produce roughly $620,000 annually in property taxes.
Langrell says the carbon capture and sequestration process is expected to allow ethanol plants -- 32 of which have signed on to the project -- to sell their ethanol to lower carbon markets and at a higher premium.
"Right now the ethanol plants are having to purchase carbon credits, so by capturing CO2 and pumping it up to North Dakota permanently sequestering it, we can lower the ethanol plants' carbon intensity score," said Langrell. "So they will be able to sell their ethanol for a higher premium, which makes the corn price go up and the ethanol price go up."
Several opponents to the pipeline have cited safety concerns citing a 2020 incident where a carbon dioxide pipeline ruptured in Satartia, Mississippi. But, Langrell says that line was different as it was not carrying pure carbon dioxide.
The board also heard from residents speaking out against the pipeline during the meeting's public comment period. On top of safety concerns and lack of an adequate financial trade-off for landowners, Jonette Otte, a landowner in the Lincoln Township, encouraged the board to look into a possible ordinance for carbon pipelines.
"We do not know what could happen in the future with CO2 pipelines, but we do know that the pipeline construction can permanently damage the land and threaten waterways," said Otte. "CO2 pipeline organizations seek to use eminent domain for private profit, and they also re-direct tax dollars from known climate solutions. Many of us have already said no to Summit."
Otte also questioned if the transportation of carbon was of importance to Summit, why they wouldn't seek other possible modes of transportation that wouldn't disturb the land.