(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors are meeting less often this fall.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a motion to meet only twice monthly in October and November. Supervisors' meetings are now scheduled for October 10th and 24th and November 14th and 28th at 8:30 a.m. Preliminary discussions on meeting less frequently began last week, based on discussions with other area county supervisors at a recent Iowa State Association of Counties. However, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson clarified earlier statements regarding board members' travel times.
"It may have sounded like I was including Donna (Robinson) in on this as the leading factor of why we would only meet two times a month--and that is not true," said Olson. "That is one of the reasons, but there are several others besides the travel time for some of our supervisors current and future. There's also farming going on for what, three of us, and few other things."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says not meeting every Tuesday would help not only the supervisors, but department heads, as well.
"I think it's a time saver not only for this board," said Robinson, "but in talking about travel time, you've got your department heads taking time out from their day. (County Engineer) Karen (Albert) comes here. Right now, we've got the recorder here, the auditor here, and different people in. We need to be efficient with our time."
Robinson says the board can schedule special meetings if need be. Supervisor Charla Schmid agrees, saying last week's meeting lasted less than 20 minutes.
"If we have a meeting, let's have a meeting, and deal with stuff we need to deal with," said Schmid.
The supervisors must meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month to approve claims. Board members are expected to canvas the votes from the November 7th general election at the November 14th meeting. Olson says it's possible the board may meet four times a month in December due to county budget preparations.