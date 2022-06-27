(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to fine tune the county's solar energy project ordinance.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the courthouse board room, the county's board of supervisors are expected to set a date for a public hearing on a revised solar ordinance. Board members approved an ordinance back in late February. Since that time, however, the county's planning and zoning board have reviewed possible changes to the ordinance in a series of meetings.
Also on the agenda Tuesday is discussion and possible action regarding Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express pipeline. Back in late March, the board approved a letter sent to the Iowa Utilities Board stating its objections to using eminent domain to acquire land for the pipeline. However, the supervisors tabled discussion on late April on hiring inspection services for the pipeline.
Discussion on a proposed wind turbine ordinance is also listed on the agenda.