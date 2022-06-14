(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents owning all-terrain vehicles must pay an inspection fee following action by county officials Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution setting a $20 fee for inspection of off-highway vehicles. County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle says the resolution covers ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, boats, campers, trailers and jet skis. Among other things, Spunaugle says the fee reimburses the county for the time and expense involved in inspection and confirming if vehicles are previously registered, or entered as stolen.
"There's four-wheelers all over the place out here that have no titles to them," said Spunagle. "They have to go get the form, they have to bring them back. With gas prices, if we have a deputy up in Grant, he's got to come all the way down. It's the time and the gas."
Spunaugle says the inspection fee is connected with a measure approved in the Iowa Legislature this session allowing ATVs and UTVs on county or state highways, provided they're outfitted with proper safety equipment. Drivers must be 18 years old and carry liability insurance. Currently, the sheriff says his department inspects about 20 vehicles per year during the summer months. But, he expects that number to increase if Governor Kim Reynolds signs the bill into law.
"I just look for a flood of ATVs, mostly," he said. "UTVs, maybe not so much. But ATVs, I look for a bunch to come in, because everybody's going to want to get them registered."
Spunaugle says registrations help law enforcement keep track of the vehicles.
"It's like when Billy sells a four-wheeler that's never been registered to Tommy," said Spunaugle, "and Tommy sells it to John, and next thing you know, it's 15 people down the line, and nobody's ever registered the thing. Now, this new law is coming into effect. They want to get it registered so they ride it on the road. It has to be inspected."
However, Supervisor Charla Schmidt says some owners would be exempt from paying the fee.
"The only way it can be inspected, according to the DNR, is if it has never been registered or titled in the state of Iowa," said Schmidt. "But, if they have an MSO, if they have a bill of sale, if they have the previous registration or title, then it doesn't have to be inspected."
In other business, the supervisors approved a letter of support for an Iowa Department of Natural Resources' county creek sign grant application, and approved the official canvas of the votes from last week's Iowa Primary Election.