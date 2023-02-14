(Red Oak) -- With one eye focused on the Statehouse, Montgomery County officials are moving ahead with budget proceedings for next fiscal year.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors set a public hearing for March 7th at 8:45 a.m. on the county's fiscal 2024 budget. That's despite continuing developments in the Iowa Legislature, as a bill changing property tax rollback configurations is under consideration in the Iowa House after passing the Iowa Senate late last month. County Supervisors Chair Mike Olson asked County Auditor Jill Ozuna whether the county must reconfigure next fiscal year's budget if the House passes the bill.
"Nobody's going to have to resubmit their budget, necessarily," said Ozuna. "We can use what's there, and build from that, and see what we're at."
Olson reiterated estimates cited at last week's meeting placing the average revenue loss for counties at $2,500 of the bill passes. But, the actual figure could be higher or lower, depending on the county.
"So, if it's $2,500, that's probably not a real big problem," said Olson. "If it's $250,000, that's a huge problem."
Olson says the board is expected to hold a budget discussion following its regular meeting next Tuesday morning. In other business, the supervisors accepted tentative agreements between the county and AFSCME Iowa Council 61, representing the county sheriff's office secondary roads employees as approved on January 26th.