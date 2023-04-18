(Red Oak) -- After months of work, Montgomery County officials Tuesday completed the arduous task of formulating the county's budget for next fiscal year.
By unanimous, the county's board of supervisors approved the fiscal 2024 budget. Board members also set compensation for elected officials for the new fiscal year beginning July 1st, which entails a 7.5% increase for the county sheriff, 6% increases for the county auditor, recorder and treasurer, and 4.8% increases for the supervisors. Members of the county's compensation board recommended a 15% increase for the county sheriff, and 12% for other elected officials. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the board looked at "all different options" in contemplating elected officials' pay hikes.
"It was brought up the possibility of this board taking no increase," said Robinson. "The next day, we came back and said we felt like we would be making a statement, but not that much of a cost savings. If we keep this low as it is, as time goes on, there's going to be very few people that will want to run for this office. So, we made an adjustment from 6% to 4.8%."
Robinson says it's important to be upfront with the public on those conversations.
"There's lots of different ways of looking at this," she said. "I think it's important that we share some of the discussions. We sat here in meetings for two-to-three weeks trying to figure out the answers, and what's best for the county, and the best ways to be stewards of the tax dollars we're taking in."
Supervisor Charla Schmid defended the supervisors' salary decisions.
"There's a lot of work and time involved," said Schmid. "Even going out of town. Meetings in Atlantic, meetings in Creston, meeting in Council Bluffs. We do spend a lot of time."
In other business in the special evening meeting, the board set the county's mileage reimbursement rate at 60.5 cents per mile, and a resolution for the county's opioid settlement, totaling an estimated $100,000.