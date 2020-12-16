(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's budget process for the 2022 fiscal year is off and running.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the salary recommendations for elected officials. The board's recommendations entail a 5% salary increase for the county sheriff, and 3% for other officials. That's the same level that was set for elected officials for this fiscal year, and half of the county's compensation board's approved recommendations last week. Supervisor's Chair Donna Robinson attended the comp board meeting, and spoke on the proposed raises.
"We would always like to give those raises," said Robinson, "but, you know, we are elected to be good stewards of the dollars, and to try to figure out how to make that work. If we could give that to everybody--ourselves included--let's go through this.
"Everybody ranks where their office is statewide. Well, out of 99 counties, the (Montgomery County) supervisors are 96th, okay?" she added.
Supervisor Mike Olsen says the level approved by the supervisors is a good place to start in the process.
"I think it's a good starting point for Stephanie (Burke)," said Olsen. "Then, we'll look at the numbers in a few weeks, when the valuations become clear, and lost money becomes a little clear. As we get closer to the middle of January, we should have a very good idea of revenue."
County Auditor Stephanie Burke says budget worksheets sent to each department head are due back by the end of this month.