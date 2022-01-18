(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are taking another stab at instituting a solar energy production ordinance.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors set a public hearing for February 8th at 8:45 a.m. on establishing a proposed solar ordinance as an amendment to the county's zoning ordinance. Board members set the hearing after the ordinance was approved for consideration by the county's planning and zoning commission. The supervisors held a previous hearing on the proposed ordinance back in December. But, action on the ordinance's first reading was tabled after the hearing generated more questions than answers about the county's proposed regulations. At the December meeting, Supervisor Mike Olson warned that the county shouldn't drag its feet too long on this, as solar is becoming more and more prominent.
"If a company comes in and gets the approval of the landowners right now, in this county, they can do whatever they want, because there is no ordinance or policy in place," Olson said. "That almost happened southwest of Red Oak, and one landowner stopped it, or we would have one now of about 350 acres or more, and there would be no guidance, ordinance, or stipulations on how it's done."
The supervisors tabled action last month in order to conduct more research on the topic.