(Red Oak) -- Progress is reported on Montgomery County's budget work for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for February 23rd at 8:45 a.m. on the county's total maximum property tax dollars levied for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1st of this year. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says the county's levies for next fiscal year are set in stone once the numbers are published.
"You know, we have $2.56 (per thousand dollars valuation) for the general supplemental," said Burke. "You can't go back and raise that up any more than $2.56. The rural supplemental is 75 cents (per thousand). You can't go back in the budget, and increase that any more after it's been published."
Unlike other counties whose budget preparations are just beginning, Supervisor's Chair Donna Robinson says Montgomery County's process is all but completed. Robinson indicated she was comfortable with the numbers that are set.
"Given the hours and days that we put in during the month of January," said Robinson, "I think we worked hand-in-hand with all the departments, but I think we worked extremely closely with the departments that have the largest budgets and asked for reductions, asked for explanations. We're comfortable with the numbers that we came up with. That being said, I think that the auditor put in lots of time working on those, and getting all of this together."
Robinson and Supervisor Charla Schmid were among those participating in a statewide county supervisors' conference call late last week. Robinson says state officials speaking during the call were "cautiously optimistic" about COVID-19's impact on budget numbers.
"Some of it may come in a year or two," she said, "because it's predicted ahead. Even then, they're still not expecting it to be as drastic--and some of it had to do with there's more money coming from the state."
Once the tax levy hearing is held, the board will set another public hearing for March on the county's entire budget for next fiscal year.