(Red Oak) -- Further discussion--but no action--on repairs to a rail spur took place at Tuesday's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Last week, the supervisors discussed the Montgomery County Development Corporation's proposal for financial support from the county for repair of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad spur stretching between Bunge and the railroad's main line. MCDC Executive Director Steve Adams says his organization recently received updated bids from Ameritrack Rail on the proposed project. Adams says company officials propose the county and Bunge share in the project's cost. He adds the company views the project as a one-time expense for the county to bring the spur up to Burlington Northern Santa Fe standards. Adams also hopes the number of cars using the spur would generate enough revenue to address ongoing maintenance.
"Hopefully, there will be enough cars for us to set up a reserve fund," said Adams, "so, the ongoing maintenance, which is estimated at every 3 to 5 years, we would have enough in reserve to take care of that ongoing maintenance going forward."
Adams also echoed previous concerns over losing control of the spur should the county balk at repairing it.
"Look around the county--do we have another industrial park?" he asked. "Do we have another rail spur connected to the Burlington Northern main line? There are only 13 of those open in the entire state of Iowa, and we're one of those 13."
MCDC President Ann Carder says the updated repair bid received June 22nd is only good for 20 days--meaning the clock is ticking on making a decision.
"If within that time, if we tell them, yes, we want to go ahead, they will hold to these prices," said Carder. "They did say that they would get it scheduled in July, so that the work would be completed by August 1st, and that Bunge's deadline on when they want to start using it."
Supervisor Charla Schmid questioned what fund the money for the spur's repairs would come from, and whether the county has the funds available. She also expressed hope that the spur would be profitable enough to justify the county spending $12,000 for the project.
"When I'm sitting here as a county supervisor," said Schmid, "and I hear from people that pay taxes, and they say they don't want us to spend any more money on things, then I'm torn. It's like, what do I do, you know, because it's their tax dollars, and I understand that."
Supervisors Chair Mike Olson, however, expressed similar concerns about losing control of the spur, and called for a resolution for a vote to be placed on the board's agenda for next week's meeting. In other business, the supervisors approved a grant agreement between the city of Stanton and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The board also approved financial support for Red Oak Public Library totaling $17,820 and Stanton Public Library for $6,020 for the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1st.