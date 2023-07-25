(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's proposed carbon pipeline ordinance remains in limbo until further notice.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a motion not to take action on a proposed ordinance regulating carbon capture projects, such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline project. Board members took action following a closed session with County Attorney Drew Swanson concerning legal strategy surrounding the ordinance. Following the closed session, Swanson says the supervisors opted to table the ordinance following a federal judge's recent ruling granting Summit an injunction preventing Shelby County from enforcing its own ordinances regulating the pipeline.
"The bottom line is, that order states very clearly, and in extreme detail, each instance of why each part of that ordinance--the Shelby County ordinance--is preempted by state or federal law," said Swanson. "Our ordinance is virtually identical, and therefore, we would wind up in the same situation that Shelby County is facing right now."
Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says a sentence on page 36 of the ruling clearly sums up the board's decision, and that the county has no home rule on interstate pipeline projects.
"Upon balancing these interests, this element supports Summit," said Olson. "Defendants may not pass unenforceable ordinances in a roundabout attempt to undermine valid federal and state law. That pretty well sums up what Judge Rose took 36 pages to come to that conclusion."
Supervisor Donna Robinson agreed, saying the document outlining Judge Stephanie Rose's ruling is available to the public.
"If we would move forward to try to, as Mike read, to pass unenforceable ordinances," said Robinson, "to move forward would be purposeful ignorance on our part. And, I don't think that's the purpose of this board--certainly not mine."
Prior to the closed session, the supervisors heard one last appeal from West Township resident Jan Norris to take action on the ordinance.
"Of course, I am hopeful there is a way forward to establish a local ordinance to protect my neighbors now, if Summit is issued a permit by the IUB," said Norris, "but, perhaps your neighborhood in the future will be next. All of us have always tried to be factual with Montgomery County, and provide better information to better inform you. I hope if nothing else, I hope you understand how important this is with my tenacity."
Though the supervisors are postponing a decision now, Olson stresses that could change, as either the Iowa Legislature for the federal government could take action. The Iowa Utilities Board plans an evidentiary hearing on Summit's application for the project in August.