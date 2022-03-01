(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are taking steps to head off a potential conflict of interest when it comes to technology purchases.
County I-T Director Jim Scott told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning of plans to add Buoye Tech and Design LLC to his list of possible vendors for technology hardware purchases. Scott questioned whether this was a potential conflict of interest, in light of the county's previous information technology agreement with the company approved last June.
"Currently, we're using two vendors for I-T hardware purchases," said Scott. "The way I do this is I get quotes from these vendors, and then I compare them, and the least expensive and the one with availability is who I go with. I found out a couple of weeks ago that Buoye Tech and Design--who is Beau Buoye's company--he now offers that same service to be able to sell hardware."
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke contacted the State Auditor's Office regarding the issue.
"They (the auditor's office) always ask and audit us if there's any transactions between parties--meaning payment between employees and management, and so forth," said Burke. "They recommended that we get board approval to make purchases, because he (Buoye) currently works for the county as an independent contractor. So, I did get approval from the state auditor for that."
Regardless of Buoye's involvement, Scott says his process for selecting a vendor won't change.
"The process is going to stay the same," he said. "It's still going to look at costs and availability, and if he's the best solution, fine. If not, we'll go with one of the other vendors. So, nothing changes, other than just approval to use him."
In the meantime, Scott continues to work through numerous tech-related issues at the county courthouse. Supervisor Donna Robinson says more items identified back in November must be addressed.
"If you go back to November, when we got that update from ICIT, when they came down and did the assessment," said Robinson, "we've got a lot of upgrades and a lot of things we need to be doing. I think we need to have this back on the agenda again next week to stay on this, so that we can be going through that list, and marking things off, and making progress on this, and then approving how we're going to pay for it."
In other business, the board holds a public hearing next Tuesday morning at 8:45 on changes in the county's precinct boundaries and supervisor's districts, and discussion on amending a previous agreement with the city of Red Oak to combine incorporated and unincorporated areas around the community into one precinct. Also on next week's agenda: discussion regarding a county UTV ordinance.