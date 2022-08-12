(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are reviewing their options for filling a vacancy regarding county employee safety.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors reviewed the job description for the county's safety coordinator. The debate comes after Beth Peterson, who also serves as the Election Clerk in the County Auditor's Office, resigned from the part-time safety position. Currently, the job description estimates roughly five hours of work per week. Supervisor Donna Robinson serves as the board's representative on the county's safety board. Robinson says she had asked Peterson if that time commitment was accurate.
"Beth's reply was that it completely depends on what's needed at the time," said Robinson. "If you're going smoothly and there are no issues whatsoever it won't take five hours. If you get into a situation where someone has something happens and we have a claim and there's paperwork and that sort of thing. Then it would be a little more."
Robinson adds the safety coordinator assists in organizing quarterly meetings for the county safety board. She says it would be ideal if the new coordinator worked in the Secondary Roads Department.
"When we have incidents where we have issues, nine times out of ten it's either from our secondary roads office or our Sheriff's Department," said Robinson. "But those are people who are out doing a lot more physical and different types of labor as oppose to Jill (Ozuna) sitting at the desk typing and getting a papercut."
While not disclosing names, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says he has received inquiries from individuals within the preferred departments about serving in the role. Robinson also suggested Jim Richardson -- who works for secondary roads -- for the position.
After a brief discussion, Peterson says he would distribute the job description to those who have expressed interest.
"What I can do is take and disseminate this information that we've got if we're comfortable with this description," said Peterson. "We can make sure Jim gets a copy of this and one to the other two as well, and then we can discuss again I guess -- give everybody a chance to look at what's there."
Robinson says an informal interview process would likely be warranted if more than one person still wants to serve in the role after reviewing the description. The discussion is expected to return at the supervisors' regular meeting next week.