(Red Oak) -- Just in time for the upcoming elections--new precinct boundaries and supervisors districts are in place in Montgomery County.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the first reading of setting new lines for the county's seven election precincts. Board members then waived the second and third readings, putting the new boundaries in effect upon publication. County Auditor Stephanie Burke told the supervisors the precincts were set after the Legislative Services Agency approved the new map.
"It's been a process," said Burke, "but, we do have final approval from the Legislative Services Agency and the Iowa Secretary of State. They have drawn the supervisors' districts, and this corresponds. So, we're finally ready to go."
Likewise, the supervisors approved a resolution setting the redistricting plan and report for the county's five supervisors districts. The action comes as the filing period for the June primary began Monday. Burke says numerous county offices are up for a vote in this year's elections.
"On the ballot for the primary election," she said, "we have Supervisor District 1, Supervisor District 2 and Supervisor District 4. We also have the county attorney, treasurer and recorder. If anybody is interested in running for those positions--as far as supervisors districts, not the countywide--they may call the auditor's office. They need to look at the map. It did not change much--some of the census blocks did. But, for those districts, the boundary lines did not change much."
Prospective candidates have until March 25th at 5 p.m. to file the necessary nomination papers. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson, who represents District 4, is among those up for reelection this year. Peterson says it was important to have the new districts and boundaries in place.
"It's kind of important to get this finalized as quick as we can," said Peterson, "because some of us running for supervisor need to know where our boundaries are. That's kind of where we're at."
Also up for a vote: District 1 Supervisor Charla Smith and District 2 Supervisor Mike Olson. The supervisors also approved an amended agreement between the county and the city of Red Oak regarding combining election districts.
Anyone with questions regarding the election petition process--including the number of signatures needed in each district--should contact the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127. Copies of the new maps are available at the auditor's office or on the county's website.