(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Supervisors approved to renew and upgrade the county employee vision insurance.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the board discussed whether or not to upgrade the county insurance provided to all county employees including the board themselves. Supervisor Charla Schmid said the plan is optional for county employees.
"Obviously this is a plan that we all or whoever is interested signs into, it's offered as a group but the county pays nothing on this, it's all payed for on our own," Schmid said.
Election clerk Beth Peterson said the new agreed upon plan would go into effect on October 1st, but would need to be sent in before then due to the payments being due a month in advance.
The board considered tabling the discussion to next week, however after deciding the plan needed to be sent in 60 days prior to October 1st, supervisor vice chair Mark Peterson pointed out the proximity of the date and need for action.
"If it has to be sent in 60 days prior, that's the first of August, like 10 days from now," Peterson said.
Another area of discussion was what level of insurance the county would provide. Previously, the board had been on level three insurance, however, Beth Peterson said the new recommendation was to upgrade to level five.
"Yes it must be that we are on the level three, and they recommend you go to level five because of the additional coverage," Beth Peterson said.
With the increased coverage, Beth Peterson said the monthly cost for the family plan would go up $7.57 while a single plan would go up just over $3. Currently, the monthly cost for the family vision insurance is $29.13. However Beth Peterson reiterated the significant increase in the amount of coverage the level five plan covered.
After deliberation, the motion was made by Mark Peterson to approve the renewal and upgrade to level five insurance with a second from supervisor Randy Cooper and passed by the board. The approved plan will go into effect October 1st and remain in effect until December 31st, 2023.