(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are expressing concerns over a bill that could impact the county's budget process.
Recently, the Iowa Senate approved Senate File 181, a bill that would correct an error in computations in the state's property tax rollback during the 2021 fiscal year, in which property owners paid more taxes than they should have. Though the correction is expected to reduce property tax revenues up to $133 million, the move comes as local cities, counties and school districts are formulating budgets for the 2023 fiscal year. During Tuesday morning's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says the change means an average loss of $2,500 to county budgets. Olson says the action at the Statehouse has put the county's budget process in limbo.
"One thing that I will point out, is that the state has a fund just for this type of error," said Olson. "Since the counties benefited from this error, they think we ought to be punished for this error. So, we are going to have to pay for this error."
Olson says he doesn't feel local governments should pay for a mistake at the state level. Regardless, Olson says the move may force the county to recalculate its budget before the March 31st certification deadline.
"Contrary to the belief in Des Moines," he said, "this is going to be quite an undertaking if we have to go back and recalculate all these numbers. If it's 1% or 2% of our valuations, that's going to be catastrophic. But, it's not, because they said $2,500. And, if it's $2,500, we can take that out of our ending fund balance, as far as that goes. But, if it gets up in the five or tens of thousands, then we're going to have to go back to the drawing board. So, let's hope."
Olson says the county's budget process is on hold until the issue is resolved.
"As far as that goes, we will put the budget back on the agenda for (next) Tuesday," said Olson. "And, if we have to have an emergency budget meeting, we will be in touch."
After passing through a separate subcommittee, the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to debate the bill Wednesday.