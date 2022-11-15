(Red Oak) -- Good news for Montgomery County residents--the county's burn ban has been lifted.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the county's open burning ban in effect since last month was rescinded at the request of the fire chiefs within the county. However, Hamman says anyone wishing to burn should call the Montgomery County Communications Center at 712-623-5107 to avoid any unnecessary fire department responses, have alternative water sources nearby, never leave fires unattended and use caution on dry windy days.