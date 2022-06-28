(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials say they're not ready to secure an inspection firm for a proposed carbon pipeline project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors took no action on hiring a firm to inspect the county's portion of Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline. Roughly18 miles of the more-than-700-mile CO2 pipeline would run through Montgomery County. During the meeting's public comment period, one of several local residents voicing concerns over the project in recent weeks suggested some criteria for selecting a firm. Jan Norris of West Township says an individual previously serving on a subcommittee researching and interviewing prospective firms in his county provided possible questions.
"How many counties is your firm contracted with, and how many can you handle?" asked Norris. "What is your experience with making sure agricultural draining systems are secured properly, and the land is restored? Do you have interest in advising county supervisors on ordinances that would protect the county, landowners and their resources? Has your firm worked for Summit or any of its owners previously?"
Norris says Montgomery County is in good company among entities approving letters of intent against using eminent domain to acquire land for the project.
"As of last week, 34 counties and nine communities have filed objections to the use of eminent domain for these carbon pipeline projects," she said. "Landowners are still receiving multiple contacts from Summit even after saying no. Motions have been filed with the Iowa Utilities Board, asking that they offer some protection from landowners against harassment."
Norris adds the Iowa Utilities Board has yet to schedule hearings on Summit's permit application. In addition to not filing all of its required paperwork, Norris claims the company shows signs of being unable to secure easements as anticipated. Though board members contacted at least two companies as possible inspection firms, Supervisor Donna Robinson says she doesn't have enough information to feel comfortable about selecting an inspector.
"I don't see any decisions being made in the near future," said Robinson, "until IUB makes a decision."
Supervisor Mike Olson, however, believes the county should have a company in place if or when the IUB makes a decision on the project.
"I just feel it's something we need to stay on," said Olson, "and get this taken care of, and move on to bigger and better things, because I think we're going to need representation sooner or later. And, that's why we brought this up."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson he hopes the board contacts the interested companies again, and is ready to decide on a firm within two weeks. In other business, the supervisors set a public hearing for July 19th at 8:45 a.m. on proposed revisions to the county's solar energy ordinance. Discussion on a possible wind turbine ordinance was removed from the supervisor's meeting agenda.