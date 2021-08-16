(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a high-speed chase with a motorcycle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening.
Red Oak Police say 24-year-old Matthew Jacob Tortorilla of Omaha was arrested for eluding and reckless driving, and was cited for driving 110 mph in a 25 mph zone and not having a valid driver's license. Tortorilla is charged in connection with an incident which began when a motorcycle popped a wheelie and passed a car at the bridge construction west of Red Oak on Highway 34. An officer activated his lights and sirens as the motorcycle reached speeds fo 110 mph. The cycle pulled over after the officer caught up with it near Evergreen Street.
Tortorilla was released from the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.