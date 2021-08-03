(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County citizens raised concerns Tuesday morning about the lack of access to committee meetings on spending COVID-19 relief dollars in the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Montgomery County supervisors heard public comments from three county citizens in regards to committee meeting access. Barb Nelson says she was hoping the public would be able to provide suggestions and present current needs for how the board could spend the American Rescue Plan funding dollars.
"I was hoping there would be an opportunity for interested citizens to share their needs and their ideas for using this large sum of money," Nelson said. "I believe that when taxpayers are asked for input, there is more buy-in and support from the public. As a board of supervisors you have an opportunity to do something transformative for the residents of our county."
Vicky Rossander said she has been reaching out to the legal counsel to find answers to two questions, but she has yet to hear a response.
"When does this committee meet, and are these committee meetings open to the public," Rossander said. "While I understand this committee is simply making recommendations to the board of supervisors on how to allocate and spend this money, the discussions surrounding these allocations are nearly as important as the allocations themselves."
Rossander says the citizens of the county have the right to know the reasoning behind the decisions being made.
"The citizens of our county have a right to know the why behind the items that are being recommended, but more importantly we have the right to know the why behind the items that are not being recommended," Rossander said. "We have a right to know from the where the reasoning behind the items being considered or not being considered are coming from, we have a right to hear the conversations that go into the recommendations so we can be assured that they are truly in the best interest of everyone in our county."
Rossander also stated her concern of the committee using language involving the consultation of legal counsel as she says it immediately raises suspicion that something may be going on that the board does not want the public to know.
Jan Norris cited open meeting laws in the state saying the board has not followed through on the first sentence in chapter 21, regarding open meetings, of the state's Sunshine Law.
"Explicitly the first sentence says the goal is to guarantee, through open meetings, that the bases and rational of government decisions, as well as the decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people," Norris said. "It stresses that ambiguity should be settled in favor of openness."
Nelson provided her final suggestions moving forward for discussions about spending ARP funding saying the board needs to strongly consider holding open meetings for the committee discussions to allow the public to provide comment and insight into the spending of the large sum of money.