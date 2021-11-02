Montgomery County Election Results

Montgomery County Election Results

Red Oak Mayor Votes
Shawnna L. Silvius 413
Bill Billings 355
Write-In 0
Red Oak City Council At Large
Tim Fridolph 663
Write-In 0
Red Oak City Council - Ward 2
Brian Bills 127
Terry Koppa 70
Write-In 0
Red Oak School Board (Elect 3)
Kathy Walker 636
Roger L. Carlson 621
Bret Blackman 608
Write-In 0
Red Oak School Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes 645
No 115
Elliott Mayor
Michael A. Carson 37
Write-In 0
Elliott City Council (Elect 3)
Todd Silk 36
Jacquelyn Howell 34
Write-In 0
Grant Mayor
Emerson Hill 16
Write-In 0
Grant City Council (Elect 5)
Chelsea Jenkins 21
Lyn Sliger 20
Nancy Taylor 18
Shelia Wilcoxon 10
Write-In 0
Coburg Mayor
Write-In 0
Coburg City Council (Elect 2)
Write-In 0
Stanton City Council (Elect 3)
Chris Stephens 102
Wes Royal 89
Sheryl A. Porter 75
Write-In 0
Villisca Mayor
Marilyn Halda 103
Write-In 0
Villisca City Council (Elect 2)
Marcus A. Taylor 93
Duane Casey 78
Karla Greenfield 48
Write-In 0
Stanton School Board (Elect 3)
Cameron Lewellen 123
Travis Taylor 101
Amy Tibben 97
Write-In 0
Griswold School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
Robert D. Peterson 63
Aaron Houser 51
Write-In 0
Griswold School Board - District 3 (Montgomery County votes only)
Scott Peterson 71
Write-In 0
Griswold School District Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes 54
No 16
East Mills School Board - District 1 (Montgomery County votes only)
Kent Harry Poncelow 0
Matthew Urban 0
Write-In 0
East Mills School Board - District 2 (Montgomery County votes only)
Alan Obermiller 0
Write-In 0
East Mills School Board At Large (Montgomery County votes only)
Rebecca Bell 0
Write-In 0
Villisca School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
Thomas Gourley 101
Leland Shipley 92
Terry Dalton 72
Write-In 0
Essex School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
Donald L. Olson 1
Lori Racine 0
Cole Thornton 0
Rebecca Franks 0
Write-In 0
Southwestern Community College Director - District 5
Kevin Britten 820
Write-In 0
Iowa Western Community College Director - District 4
Chris Blake 61
Write-In 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.

Tags