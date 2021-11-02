Montgomery County Election Results
|Red Oak Mayor
|Votes
|Shawnna L. Silvius
|413
|Bill Billings
|355
|Write-In
|0
|Red Oak City Council At Large
|Tim Fridolph
|663
|Write-In
|0
|Red Oak City Council - Ward 2
|Brian Bills
|127
|Terry Koppa
|70
|Write-In
|0
|Red Oak School Board (Elect 3)
|Kathy Walker
|636
|Roger L. Carlson
|621
|Bret Blackman
|608
|Write-In
|0
|Red Oak School Revenue Purpose Statement
|Yes
|645
|No
|115
|Elliott Mayor
|Michael A. Carson
|37
|Write-In
|0
|Elliott City Council (Elect 3)
|Todd Silk
|36
|Jacquelyn Howell
|34
|Write-In
|0
|Grant Mayor
|Emerson Hill
|16
|Write-In
|0
|Grant City Council (Elect 5)
|Chelsea Jenkins
|21
|Lyn Sliger
|20
|Nancy Taylor
|18
|Shelia Wilcoxon
|10
|Write-In
|0
|Coburg Mayor
|Write-In
|0
|Coburg City Council (Elect 2)
|Write-In
|0
|Stanton City Council (Elect 3)
|Chris Stephens
|102
|Wes Royal
|89
|Sheryl A. Porter
|75
|Write-In
|0
|Villisca Mayor
|Marilyn Halda
|103
|Write-In
|0
|Villisca City Council (Elect 2)
|Marcus A. Taylor
|93
|Duane Casey
|78
|Karla Greenfield
|48
|Write-In
|0
|Stanton School Board (Elect 3)
|Cameron Lewellen
|123
|Travis Taylor
|101
|Amy Tibben
|97
|Write-In
|0
|Griswold School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
|Robert D. Peterson
|63
|Aaron Houser
|51
|Write-In
|0
|Griswold School Board - District 3 (Montgomery County votes only)
|Scott Peterson
|71
|Write-In
|0
|Griswold School District Revenue Purpose Statement
|Yes
|54
|No
|16
|East Mills School Board - District 1 (Montgomery County votes only)
|Kent Harry Poncelow
|0
|Matthew Urban
|0
|Write-In
|0
|East Mills School Board - District 2 (Montgomery County votes only)
|Alan Obermiller
|0
|Write-In
|0
|East Mills School Board At Large (Montgomery County votes only)
|Rebecca Bell
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Villisca School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
|Thomas Gourley
|101
|Leland Shipley
|92
|Terry Dalton
|72
|Write-In
|0
|Essex School Board (Elect 2) Montgomery County votes only
|Donald L. Olson
|1
|Lori Racine
|0
|Cole Thornton
|0
|Rebecca Franks
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Southwestern Community College Director - District 5
|Kevin Britten
|820
|Write-In
|0
|Iowa Western Community College Director - District 4
|Chris Blake
|61
|Write-In
|0