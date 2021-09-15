(Red Oak) -- The sound of bells could soon return to downtown Red Oak as Montgomery County considers clock tower repairs.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed repairs to the courthouse clock tower. Supervisor Randy Cooper, who has spearheaded the project, says while the clock face is still functional, the chimes are no longer working. Cooper says he has talked with a company out of St. Louis about the clock's situation.
"Talking to them about what we had, (I) told them the clock worked fine, just not our chimes or strikers," Cooper said. "The motor is not repairable, and not replaceable. It's outdated, and it looked like it was fairly new."
In response, Cooper says the company did provide a couple of different types of strikers the county could pursue. The first is a manual striker, however, the second one is automated.
"Option two is a control striker, and it's a magnetic striker that would mount underneath the bell," Cooper said. "If we went with this magnetic striker, with a control box, I would suggest we put the control box as close as possible, maybe the assessor's office unless Dan (Wright) has a better idea for that."
He added a cord would have to be run from the control box up to the strikers. Cooper says the provided price for the controlled striker is $4,200, with installation costing an extra $2,700.
However, Cooper says he reached out to some local groups with the information and one particular group gave him some welcoming news.
"So I shared that information with the Monday Club, the Questers, and some of the people who wanted to donate some money, and they are excited as heck," Cooper said. "Last (Monday) night I got a call from the Monday Club, and they would pay for the whole thing."
The Monday Club of Red Oak is a community service group that has served the community since it's founding in 1895.
While the board wasn't able to take formal action, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says if Cooper can reach out to the company, they could move quickly in the coming weeks.
"If you make that contact and they give you an idea for a timeline, we can have it on our agenda next week to approve it," Robinson said. "Then for The Monday Club, we can start communication with them."
Cooper says he intends to reach out to the St. Louis company, as well as keep in touch with the Monday Club on any developments.