(Red Oak) -- A bevy of amendments and further discussion points were made on a recently approved solar ordinance in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission held its latest meeting Wednesday night and re-visited a solar ordinance that the county's Board of Supervisors recently adopted. The commission began its meeting by ratifying its approval of the solar ordinance at its October 13th meeting by a 5-1 vote. Commission Chair Bryant Amos says the ratification comes after concerns were raised about whether the board had a quorum for the ordinance's initial approval.
"There was three board members here and I was not, so the legal question is 'is three a quorum of a board of six, or does it take four,'" said Amos. "Well the legal advice rather than to fight this and have all the work that has been done go for not because it's all gone, was to ratify that vote that was taken then."
After hearing a number of public comments, commission member Vicky Rossander, who cast the lone dissenting vote in the ratification, expressed disappointment that these concerns had not been addressed sooner. She began the commission's discussion by motioning to "amend by substitution," replacing the ordinance with a version currently used by Mills County.
"The county attorney has looked at the Mills County ordinance," said Rossander. "And from what he's shared with me, I don't necessarily think he's in agreement that it should be substituted, but he does agree that it is a cleaner ordinance that is more easily understandable and doesn't have the problems that ours has."
However, the motion died for lack of a second as several commission members expressed concerns over the short notice. But, the commission still made 12 amendments to the recently approved ordinance. Most notably, the commission approved an amendment placing tighter guidelines on decommissioning solar panels. Rossander says the requirements mostly surround topsoil restoration under larger solar farms.
"If you think about a large scale utility farm that is 300 acres of gravel, and then they're going to try and take the gravel out of there, what's going to happen to the top soil after that happens," said Rossander. "And the decommissioning plan costs, that was recommended I think by the Center for Rural Affairs, because the costs are skyrocketing."
Also included in the amendment is to require the solar project owner to set aside 125% of the estimated clean-up costs in its own fund to be used by whatever agency cleans up the property.
Other amendments approved include: removing several terms listed that are not used in the ordinance, requiring any security lighting to be shielded from neighboring properties, and changing terminology from solar farm to utility solar installation and solar garden to community solar installation. Also approved was an increase in building permit fees to $250 for commercial projects and the use of a fee scale for residential builds.
Additionally, the commission discussed items that had no formal action but would be researched further by County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers and the commission. One of these items includes noise abatement for neighboring property owners. Commission member Randy Pendleton says they needed to be more specific than Rossander initially proposed of sound not exceeding 50 decimals from a neighboring residence.
"To me you need to elaborate on that even more because define residence, is that your property line, is that your house, what is that," said Pendleton. "I mean I got a shed that I work in all the time that's 400 yards closer to it I mean is that where you measure it? I don't even know if it has to say structure, because if you're off playing in the yard with your kids you don't want to hear the noise."
Other items the commission chose to pursue further included any warning signage required on larger solar projects and certain county personnel's access to the land containing utility or residential solar energy systems.
Byers says it would likely be four weeks before the revised ordinance and relevant applications would be brought back to the zoning commission, which would then be sent of to the Board of Supervisor's for approval.