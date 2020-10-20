(Red Oak) –Candidates for an opening in Montgomery County government faced a barrage of questions Tuesday evening.
Members of the Montgomery County Supervisor Appointing Committee interviewed the applicants for the district 1 supervisor’s position vacated by the passing of Rudy Kinard last month. Consisting of County Auditor Stephanie Burke, County Recorder Carlene Bruning and County Treasurer Tera Hughes, the committee plans to appoint the new supervisor from among four candidates at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at 1 at the county courthouse’s basement meeting room. Prior to answering questions, each candidate was allowed an opening statement.
Steven Masters has lived in the county since 1991, and is retired from Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Masters cited his frugality as a reason why he would be a good supervisor.
“You’ve probably heard the old thing, ‘having a champagne taste on a beer budget,’” said Masters. “I think most of adult life, I’ve had a champagne taste on an ice tea budget. So, being frugal is just something I normally do, and it really does sound like that’s one of the hallmarks of the position.”
Steven Berendes ran for the district 1 supervisor’s post in 2014, losing to Steven Ratcliff in the Republican primary. Berendes, who’s also lived in the county for almost 30 years, says many attributes would make him an excellent supervisor.
“I’m a Republican,” said Berendes. “As such, I believe in law and order. I’m a fiscal conservative, and I have the ability to listen to both sides of an issue. All opinions I have or hold can be changed by refuting the preponderance of the facts held in my positions. I’m fair minded, and I’m interested only in the greater good of the county, and the people that I serve."
Charla Schmid, a 37-year resident of Montgomery County, points toward her experience as a Red Oak School Board member as a plus in being a supervisor. Among other things, Schmid says she learned how much time holding a board position takes.
“I realize how much work and time, and what kind of financial information you need to now that’s coming down from the state level,” said Schmid. “How line items and things are paid, and how they’re not paid. I just felt I would be an asset to this position in district 1 as a supervisor.”
Troy Preston and family have lived on a farm near Stanton since 2017. Among other things, Preston says he’s seeking the supervisor’s post in order to bring a conservative approach to the county’s infrastructure upkeep.
“These roads and bridges were built back in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s,” said Preston. “The equipment and the vehicles that run across these roads and bridges are too much for what’s going over them. We need a conservative approach to be able to replace them in the next 10-to-15 years, and hope that the federal government gives part of that $1.2 trillion that’s budgeted out there—if they ever release that—to help make our roads safe.”
The selected applicant would fill the remainder of Kinard’s term, which expires in January, 2023. Of the four candidates, Berendes and Preston both indicated they would run for a full term in the 2022 elections. Residents have the right to petition for a special election within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint was published, or within 14 days after the appointment is made--whichever is later. Eighty signatures from county residents are required on the petition in order to set the election, which will be held no earlier than December.