(Red Oak) -- As COVID-19 cases in the county and region rise, Montgomery County considered the possibility of reinstating certain policies regarding the virus.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors entertained the idea of reinstating COVID-19 policies regarding county employees. As of Friday, Montgomery County had reported 23 new cases since August 27th.
Supervisors Chair Donna Robison says county department heads have been asking questions regarding COVID sick time. One of those department heads, Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle says he was hoping the county could provide some direction regarding policy.
"I just wanted it brought up so we had some direction, because questions have been coming up, especially with the more cases that are coming out with the variants and what not," Spunaugle said. "I just want to make sure we have some direction, before it hits us, as far as what we are doing if it's going to be sick time, or COVID time. I guess I'm just looking for some direction for what to tell the people who are asking."
County Auditor Stephanie Burke says some of those policies had been put in place during the largest peaks of COVID in 2020.
"Employees received 80 hours of COVID relief, anything related to COVID they received 80 hours not to be deducted from their leave time," Burke said. "When that expired for the state and federal, we even extended it for three months."
Currently, however, Burke says the county does not have any unexpired policies, or recommended guidance they are required to follow from the Centers for Disease Control, or state and federal levels of government.
Supervisor Charla Schmid says with the situation not being critical and vaccine options available for people, it may be a little overboard to set policies now.
"You can get vaccinated, you can wear a mask, but I know you can still get COVID, even if you're vaccinated," Schmid said. "But I think as far as setting a policy today for the future, I don't know if that would be good to make one right now, I say we see what happens."
Robinson says unless the COVID situation continues to get worse, she believes employees will just need to recognize the need to take care of themselves and others, rather than implementing policy.
"There's always going to be something, whether it's this, or it's the same situation coming up this fall when we'll all be able to get our yearly flu vaccine, you know it's a choice," Robinson said. "I just think people will have to realize that when they go to work, they have to continue to take care of themselves as best they can."
Ultimately, the board took no action on the issue of reinstating COVID-19 policies for county employees.