(Red Oak) -- Discussion surrounding potential federal vaccination regulations continue in Montgomery County.
Discussions on approaching a COVID-19 vaccine regulation through OSHA were a focal point during this week's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting. While there is currently a stay picked up in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, assistant county attorney Bruce Swanson advises the board to wait on voting but get a policy established.
"I don't think we should pass anything, I think we should sit back, because Drew (Swanson) told me last night, as of five o'clock the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, there's a big stay order, and another circuit court is looking at it to," Swanson said. "So I don't think we should make law, we should just jump on the bus. But I agree and I'll be happy to study this and give you my pros and cons but let everyone absorb it before we come in and vote on something."
Initially, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals established an emergency stay on the regulations before being picked up by the Sixth Circuit.
Supervisor Mike Olson says he is against the idea of the policy, but the county is in a tough spot if they don't follow the regulation, should it survive the courts.
"I think it's ridiculous, this is something that a citizen of the United States and their health care providers and their family members discuss, not politicians at any level," Olson said. "I apologize that we're here, but the fact is we are here, and we have to have federal money. If we lose that money, you won't have a job anyways because two thirds of your budget is federal money. And that's the reality."
Swanson says he believes it should only be a matter of days or at most a couple of weeks before the courts come to a final decision.
In light of this, Olson suggested forming a committee to review other county policies to prevent a rush to put something together later.
"And sit down and take one of these prototypes or one of these examples, and pick and choose and develop our own policy or maybe use another policy and get that on the shelf so that it's ready at a moment's notice," Olson said. "Because as we know, this could flop and change within 48 hours."
Supervisors chair Donna Robinson also discussed the current COVID-19 situation, including the emergence of the new Omicron variant.
"This is not something that we think, or that any of us have any control over, so these policies have to be put in place because this isn't going away," Robinson said. "I think we will be dealing with this sadly, for the rest of our lives, or at least the rest of my life, you know some of you guys are much younger, but it's not a short term issue."
The supervisors took no formal action at the meeting, and further discussion between department heads and the board is expected for the time being.