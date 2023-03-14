(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are exploring budget options in response to recent action at the Statehouse.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the maximum property tax dollars for fiscal year 2024. But, the supervisors are still at least a week away from setting a public hearing on the county's entire budget for next fiscal year, because of the Iowa Legislature's approval of a bill adjusting the property tax rollback figures from the 2021 fiscal year. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News the county must address the loss of more than $178,000 in revenues resulting from the rollback readjustment.
"We're looking at a different insurance company right now," said Olson. "There are other things that we can cut. We don't want to cut, but we'll take one issue at a time, and see how they come out."
Olson has been critical of the legislature's decision regarding the rollback issue in previous meetings.
"I understand what they did, and I think the whole board does," he said. "It's just we can't understand their timing of it, and how it affected our budgetary process. Even though they gave us a 30-day extension, it's still an issue. Nobody's happy with it, but like a lot of things in life, you have to accept it and go on down the road--so that's what we're doing."
Olson won't speculate on the impact to the county's services.
"I'm not going to go into that, because we just haven't gotten that far into cutting," said Olson. "You know, there's only so much we can cut. We can't cut a lot of things, because they're state and federally mandated. It's just a tough situation."
Counties, cities and school districts have until April 30th to certify budgets for next fiscal year. In other business, the board approved the final plans and funding agreement for the 180th Street twin box culvert project.