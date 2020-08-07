(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Montgomery County Public Health Friday afternoon announced 13 new cases for the week of August 1st through the 7th. Of the new cases, two are children ages zero to 17, seven are adults ages 18-to-40. Four others are adults age 41-to-61. Montgomery County officials also reported another death of a COVID-19 patient, bringing the county's death toll to 4.
Of the 54 cases reported in Montgomery County since the coronavirus crisis began in March, 37 have recovered.