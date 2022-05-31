(Red Oak) -- Recent windy conditions have taken a toll on the Montgomery County Courthouse.
County officials say strong, gusty winds Memorial Day tore pieces of the cupola in the center portion of the courthouse's roof onto the ground. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the latest damage is in addition to that sustained during windy conditions earlier this month.
"We had a couple of pieces of that cupola fall off," said Hamman. "Yesterday (Monday), mid-afternoon in the height of the wind, we did lose several additional pieces of that cupola. Unfortunately, when they did fall, they did strike a parked car along the roadway, causing some minor damage."
Hamman says a cost estimate of the damage is not yet available.
"I do know the county is working with a contractor, as well as the county's insurance carrier, to remedy this as soon as possible," he said. "But, unfortunately, it's a very complex issue. It's not like our own homes where we can just climb up. It's going to take a crane, it's going to take a specialized crew, as well as any other specialized equipment that they may need to get to it."
Despite the damage, Hamman says the courthouse remains open for business. But, officials are wary of more damage from future severe storms.
"It's something we're going to have to monitor closely," said Hamman, "especially on windy days. And, if the wind's just right out of the east with that damage, it may result in some street closures, business closures to the courthouse. But right now, we're just kind of monitoring, and our fingers are crossed we don't get any strong ones--especially out of the east."
Officials say plans for repairing the damage, as well as any associated building or road closures, will be released to the public once they're finalized.