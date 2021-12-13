(Red Oak) -- Despite a statewide increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations last week, Montgomery County has hit a lull in cases.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who says her county has seen just a 5.9% positive case rate over the past seven days. Beeson says her county is up to 1,667 total cases since March 2020, and current numbers indicate another low, especially compared to this time last year.
"I would say we are in low slump right now, about a month ago we were running between 10 and 12% on our seven-day and 14-day rates, so this is relatively low for us right now," Beeson said. "I know people are testing, and we have sent orders for people who are symptomatic, and they're tests have come back negative, so I know there's other little bugs out there right now."
In December of 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Montgomery County was seeing just under 100 cases on a seven-day rolling total, compared to 13 as of last Friday. The state health agency also reports just six total cases over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Beeson says her county's 14-day positivity rate sits at 6.8%.
Currently, Beeson says 52.8% of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated, while over 91% of the 65-and-older population are fully immunized. Beeson says that second figure could be contributing to a lower case count.
"I think it has played a big factor in our positive cases that have come up," Beeson said. "We're seeing right now, this last week, most of our cases have been between the ages of 40-and-49, so we're seeing most of the cases in the younger generations."
Meanwhile, 61.5% of the 12 and older population and 64.8% of the 18 and older population are vaccinated.
While the county still has multiple locations to get vaccinated, Beeson says no large-scale public vaccination clinic is scheduled for now.
"So we don't have any public clinics scheduled and the vaccine is still available up at Internal Medicine at the hospital and the Red Oak Physicians Clinic, and you can go anytime and you don't have to be a patient," Beeson said. "If the need arises where they feel we need to hold another public clinic, we can do that."
Last Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 777 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Thus, Beeson says it is still an "all hands on deck" mentality for Montgomery County hospitals.
Vaccine doses are still available in Montgomery County at the Red Oak Physicians Clinic, which also has the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children five and up, Internal Medicine at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and HyVee in Red Oak.