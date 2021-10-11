(Red Oak) -- COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County have started to level off following a late summer, early fall spike.
After a dramatic increase in cases in August and September, Montgomery County Public Health is now reporting a large amount of testing, and a decrease in the number of positive results. Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says the county has reported 1,370 cases since the onset of the Pandemic in March 2020, as of Friday. Beeson says the numbers appear be showing signs that the latest spike could be leveling off.
"Those are the ones that have come through the state of Iowa, these aren't including ones from people testing at home," Beeson said. "Out of the cases we can see, I'd say within the last week, we've seen a lot of people testing, and not a lot of positives coming out of that. So it looks like we are starting to level off and trend downwards again."
Currently, the Montgomery County 14-day positivity rate is at 14.1%, while the 7-day rate is at 14.7%. According to numbers reported through the Centers for Disease Control, from September 28th to October 5th, Montgomery County reported 40 new cases.
On top of cases starting to gradually level off, Beeson says the county has also reached 50% immunization for the eligible population. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 60% of the adult population, ages 18-and-up, is fully immunized, while the elderly population, ages 65-and-older, is 85% fully immunized.
Recently, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster shot for those receiving the Pfizer vaccine for a limited population, and Beeson says this is to provide the extra protection for those who may need it.
"It would just give those people who are eligible for it, just a little more immunity to the virus, but not necessarily complete immune," Beeson said. "You know we talk about the Influenza vaccine every year, and we're urging people to get that, but it's not 100% going to prevent you from getting Influenza, it's just hopefully going to prevent your symptoms so they aren't as bad if you would get that virus."
Currently, those eligible for the Pfizer booster include anybody 65 and older, long term care residents, people 18-to-64 with underlying conditions, and those who are at an increased risk of exposure due to where they work or live.
While Montgomery County has no large vaccine clinics scheduled, Beeson did want to remind everyone of where they can still go to get vaccinated in the county, as well as when another clinic could take place.
"We are still just giving the information about the places to get the vaccine which is the Physicians Clinic in Red Oak, Internal Medicine at the hospital, and at HyVee," Beeson said. "If we do see a need, where Moderna gets approved for a boost dose, we will probably do a big clinic, but it's just kind of waiting to see what happens."
On October 1st, the FDA announced that its Vaccine and Related Biological Products committee will be meeting this Thursday and Friday, to discuss and review data on the potential of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
For more information, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893 or visit the Iowa Coronavirus website.