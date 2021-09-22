(Red Oak) -- As the fall season approaches and booster shots are pending approval, COVID-19 cases are still rising in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Public Health reports 1,279 cases have been reported in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, a 71 case increase from the previous week. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says finding a cause for the increase is somewhat difficult to pinpoint.
"It's hard to say, I don't even want to say it's because of school," Beeson said. "We had summer school all summer in most of our schools and hardly any cases. So, I don't know if it's just that or if people are spending more time together at home, it's just hard to say."
Currently the 14-day positivity rate for Montgomery County sits at 11.4%, while the 7-day rate has continued to slowly rise and now is at 12.8%. Beeson says public health has been informed of a few breakthrough cases, but she says the symptoms have remained mild to moderate.
Data from the Iowa COVID-19 website on Montgomery County also shows 29% of the positive tests over the last seven days have been in children ages 0-to-17, while 22% have been in ages 30-to-39, while 16% have been in ages 60-69.
The data also shows as of Sunday, 78% of statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been individuals not fully vaccinated while 90% of those requiring ICU beds are also not fully vaccinated.
However, Beeson says Montgomery County Public Health is still trying to push the messages they've been saying since the beginning.
"You know we're still just trying to remind people, if you're ill stay home, (and) reminding people of the vaccination," Beeson said. "Just doing what we have since the beginning of this."
Currently, the vaccination rate for Montgomery County, for those eligible for the vaccine, is at 47.7%.
On Friday, Beeson says the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices rejected the Pfizer booster shot for the general population, but they are considering approval for the third dose for the elderly population.
"We're still kind of waiting for that data, the thing we got from the state on Friday said it hasn't been fully approved for the elderly yet, it's going to the ASIP today and tomorrow," Beeson said. "So hopefully after tomorrow we'll know exactly who qualifies, (and) if they're going to do a staggered age group like we did when we started the vaccines."
Beeson says the booster shot is to help provide an extra level of immunity to the virus.
"It is just to help build immunity for those that maybe couldn't build enough immunity with the first two doses," Beeson said. "That is why right now the immunocompromised are getting their doses now because they may not have built enough immunity to the virus."
Those wishing to get vaccinated can visit the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for the Moderna vaccine, the Methodists Physician Clinic for Pfizer or Moderna, or HyVee, who is offering Pfizer.