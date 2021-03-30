(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are among those expressing concerns about the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the area.
During Tuesday's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson read County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson's latest report, indicating the county's total number of positive tests were at 971, while the total tests administered were 13,339. The number of residents tested totaled 4,194. Beeson also noted that while the county's 14-day positivity rate was only 2.1%, the seven-day rate was higher at 3.0%. Moreover, the state's 14-day and seven-day rates were 4.7% and 5.3%, respectively. Robinson says reports indicate COVID cases are increasing again, both at the local and state levels.
"My personal opinion is, everybody has kind of gotten lax, and softened their focus," said Robinson. "Therefore, the numbers are starting to rise again."
Figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website note three more residents tested positive both Monday and Tuesday.
Beeson's report also noted continuing vaccination efforts in the county. Robinson says the report indicated the county is still only receiving 100 doses per week, and there's no word on whether the county's allocation will increase once Governor Kim Reynolds increases COVID shot eligibility on April 5th.
"We still continue to do our clinics every Wednesday," she said, "and, if we see an increase in allocations, we will adjust our hours to accommodate more people. We will finish getting everyone scheduled on our wait list, then shut that off and get on our automatic scheduler on April 5th."
Montgomery County residents in need of assistance in shot scheduling should call the county public health office at 712-623-4893.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the county's secondary roads department's livelier improvement plan, and the Iowa Department of Transportation's secondary roads budget. The supervisors also set times for a series of public hearings on a rezoning issue for April 13th. The hearing on the proposed Clark Subdivision is at 8:40 a.m.. Another hearing on a petition to rezone within the county's unincorporated area takes place five minutes later. Hearings are set for 8:50 on revised setback requirements, a lot line adjustment process for property within the unincorporated area, and revising fees charged for zoning certificates, a petition for rezoning, and board of adjustment reviews.