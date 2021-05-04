(Red Oak) -- Another KMAland county is detecting decreasing interest in obtaining COVID-19 vaccinations.
Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors received an update on developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson read the latest report from County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, indicating fewer people are seeking immunization.
"She says we only have two more boost clinics to complete," said Robinson. "We're working on an exit strategy that will be shared with our board of health next week. The demand for the vaccine is just not there anymore. We only have six people scheduled for Moderna, and five people for Johnson & Johnson this week. They are giving our weekly allocations to the hospital, and they're using their vaccine throughout their clinics, trying to reach more people."
Robinson, however, noted the county's public health department has processed six passports over the past week. The latest statistics place the county's total COVID-19 case numbers at 1,016 since last March, with a 14-day positivity rate of 2.4%. The seven-day rate is at 1.8%