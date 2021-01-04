(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are working hard to address the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
That's according to County Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson, who updated the county's board of supervisors on the coronavirus vaccination process at its first meeting of 2021 Monday morning. Robinson says a good portion of county public health's 100 doses have been distributed thus far.
"Montgomery County has given 30 doses of the COVID vaccine," said Robertson. "We have two more clinics scheduled this week, giving 20 more doses. We're looking at getting one more (clinic) scheduled this week. That means we would be three-quarters of the way through."
Both Robinson and Supervisor Mike Olsen recently received phone calls from individuals questioning whether the vaccine is being administered fast enough. Robinson says County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson assured her that the first doses were distributed soon after they arrived before Christmas.
"All forces were engaged," she said. "People were doing the best we could. Remember the fact that we had holidays--that Christmas holiday we had the day before. We also had weekends. We had another holiday. Everybody is working as expeditiously and precisely as they can to get the people lined up."
Robinson adds vaccination recipients must be spread out as a safety precaution.
"We don't want to bring in 10 firefighters from Red Oak," said Robinson, "and the next day, 10 firefighters from Villisca. It has to be spread out, so that they don't lose total coverage, in case there are side effects, and those sort of things."
Another 200 doses went to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for immunization of health care workers there. Robinson also shared the county's latest case numbers--765 residents have tested positive since March, with a 14-day positivity rate of 25.2%, and a seven-day rate of 14.7%. In terms of testing, the county has received 8,233 tests thus far, with a total of 3,530 tests administered.
In other business Monday morning, Robinson was elected to another term as the board's chair, with Mark Peterson reelected as vice president. It was also the first official meeting for Randy Cooper as the district's new 3rd district supervisor.