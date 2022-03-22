(Red Oak) -- One person was injured and another arrested following a three-vehicle accident in Montgomery County late Monday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at the River Bridge east of Highway 34 and G Avenue outside of Red Oak shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Impala driven by 26-year-old Daniel Wilson Jr. of Red Oak was stopped at a red light for a construction zone. Another vehicle, a Pontiac G6 driven by 20-year-old Alyssa Bartmess of Clarinda was stopped behind him at the light. Authorities say an eastbound Chevy 2500 pickup driven by 55 year-old Steven Henderson of Oakland, Nebraska struck Bartmess's vehicle, pushing it into Wilson's vehicle.
Bartmess was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Henderson was arrested for OWI 1st offense, and taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was later released on $1,000 bond. Red Oak Police and the Red Oak Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.