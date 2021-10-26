(Red Oak) -- Struggles to receive federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency persist in Montgomery County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from county engineer Karen Albert. She provided updates on several road projects in the county. However, one project is yet to get underway on a bridge on 250th Street just west of Highway 48, crossing the East Nishnabotna River. Albert says the county had pursued using funding through FEMA for the multi-million dollar bridge replacement. However, the county has been denied once again and is now at a dead end.
"So, again we're out of appeals, but we are going to try and find funding to replace this bridge, we do understand that this is a very important bridge that needs to be replaced," Albert said. "We're not putting it on the back burner, we're just moving forward to try and find some other type of funding, to replace that bridge it's going to be about $2.5 million, so it's a very costly bridge."
In August, Albert discussed a culvert project on 150th Street from 2020 that had not received funding from the federal agency due to the change in the pipe size.
Supervisor Randy Cooper asked if it would be possible to reach out to their contact for the agency. But, Albert says this final denial likely means they will have to pursue another option for funding.
"I am going to contact him, I just don't know if it's going to do any good, because honestly, FEMA has really not been very helpful," Albert said. "So we'll continue to try and see what other avenues we could take, but at this point in time it's a dead deal as far as FEMA is concerned."
Albert added Montgomery County isn't alone in having projects denied through FEMA after talking with other area county engineers.
Another option Albert says the county could pursue is a RAISE grant. However, the due dates for the latest round of funding have passed.
"At that point we were still working with FEMA, but that funding may become available again, and this project may qualify," Albert said. "If it does become available, we may know in the next six months or so. We do have plans in place incase funding is available, we're to a point where we can submit something."
Other potential options the board presented included safety funds, farm-to-market dollars, and a possible bond issue. However, Supervisor Mark Peterson says the bond issue should be a last resort. Once the county commits to the bond, all other funding would likely no longer be an option.