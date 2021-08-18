(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County continued its discussion Tuesday in hopes of finding an IT service provider for the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors reviewed the proposals from Solutions Information Technology of Spencer. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the board currently has received a handful of proposals from the IT company. However, she added while the county does intend to work with the company, they also hope to keep at least one person located in Red Oak.
"From my perspective, and I think other members of the board, we talked about this in the past when this first came up, was the fact that we need more than one, and we had been advised from a number of people, that working with a managed service off-site is a good plan," Robinson said. "But you always do need someone on-site. So we are not looking to eliminate an on-site IT person."
Supervisor Mark Peterson said the work for one person can be cumbersome, thus having an off-site provider can help create less stress for all those involved in managing the IT situation.
"They're basically on 24/7, 365, so they're about has to be some off area, we can't afford to put a whole team in," Peterson said. "So it's kind of a balance that allows hopefully in the future for vacations and things like that because Ryan (Ernst) was carrying phones with him and taking calls on vacation, and that can get a little tough."
Interim IT Director, Beau Boeye, says the main proposal from Solutions includes updating the operating system the county is currently using. However, he says it can be quite the task to do so.
"The courthouse is using an IP scheme that is very outdated, so it was initially created in the late 90s, 2000s," Boeye said. "The public IP address it is now, is something we need to move away from. In order to do that, it's quite the task to change everything because everything is programmed around that scheme. We got to get it moved over and that effects all the devices."
Boeye says the process comes with a hefty price tag and a large amount of effort to update the entire system. However, Boeye also says with the upgrade comes several benefits including a reduction in the amount of time to troubleshoot a problem, and an increase in the system's security.
While the agenda for the board included taking action on the matter as necessary, Robinson said she is hesitant to take any formal action at the moment.
"I encourage all of us to read all the material, if you have any questions get them to Beau (Boeye) or get them to Stephanie (Burke) and I before we happen to go and meet with someone else," Robinson said. "Then we'll bring this back to possibly vote next week, but at this point in time, I don't think anyone is comfortable with any action at this point."
Robinson says a meeting will soon be scheduled including Boeye, County Auditor Stephanie Burke, two additional members from the board, an outside source with extensive IT knowledge, and herself to look over the proposals to potentially bring a recommendation before the board at the next regularly scheduled meeting August, 24th.