(Red Oak) -- Three suspects are in custody in connection with a narcotics investigation in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Jessica Lynn Boyce and 41-year-old Brooke Rena Scott, both of Red Oak, were arrested Tuesday afternoon for three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, each a class C felony. Also arrested was 51-year-old Jean Marie Noyes of Red Oak on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver--a class B and class C felony.
All three suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.