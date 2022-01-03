(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has approved COVID-19 relief dollars for three county departments to improve their respective I.T. situations.
Meeting in regular session Monday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved three recommendations from the county American Rescue Plan Act committee. ARPA Committee member Brian Hamman, who also serves as the county emergency management coordinator, says after the respective departments made presentations, the committee recommends allocating funds for audio and visual I.T. upgrades to the county Emergency Management Center, tables and chairs for the Secondary Roads Department meeting room, and a new website for the County Conservation Department. In addition, Hamman says the Emergency Management Center needs newer equipment.
"It puts all of our microphones and speakers in the ceilings as opposed to on the desks, everything is wired in, and it allows the control panels to be able to run the different T.V.s and projectors," Hamman said. "It also adds two T.V.s to the north wall so that we can either split that room in half, or instead of facing east, we can turn everyone to the north for presentations, training, or if we have emergency management investors."
In total, Hamman says the I.T. upgrades would amount to $45,000.
Additionally, Hamman says the committee recommends a $3,000 purchase for the Secondary Roads Department meeting room.
"That is to go hand-in-hand with the I.T. upgrades that we did at their office for the annex," Hamman said. "This includes tables and chairs to get that meeting room in the annex up to speed and up to date."
After discussions with I.T. Director Jim Scott and County Conservation Naturalist Cassandra Alfstad, Hamman says the committee felt it necessary to upgrade the conservation website to the tune of $1,600.
"This is a way that (Cassandra) and the new director can post all their programs, park information, and I believe that there's a way that people could sign up and pay for camping or pay for programming," Hamman said.
Hamman says there were also two other items presented at the committee meeting. However, the committee requested more information before bringing it to the board of supervisors. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the committee intends to meet again when more information is available on current or new submissions.
In other business Monday, the board approved resolutions setting Houghton State Bank, Great Western Bank, and Bank Iowa as the county depositories, county construction evaluation, enforcing the payment of fixed charges, compensating County Auditor Stephanie Burke for assisting the board in creating the county budget, and authorizing the use of a preliminary official statement for the sale of general obligation refunding bonds.