(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are addressing some needs through COVID-19 relief dollars awarded by the federal government.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors discussed the wish list of items earmarked by a county committee as expenditures of more than $1.9 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson is among the committee members. Robinson tells KMA News the county received $900,000 through the first round of funding--that money was placed in a special account. Of that total, she says around $270,000 has been allocated to various departments.
"The breakdown of that is county purchases and courthouse purchases, $83,500," said Robinson, "public health, $42,200, emergency management, $51,764, and sheriff's department, $93,200."
Robinson says the money will be used for various purchases under federal regulations for COVID relief dollar spending.
"We're going to look at replacing the doors at the courthouse," she said, "the sliding glass doors at the entrances, do some replacement doors at public health. We have, I believe, three vehicles that we are planning to purchase. It's going to go towards IT support. We're going to do some upgrades and things that are needed for the sheriff's office--a commercial washer-dryer, a pressure washer-sanitizer, so that things can be better touched and contacted, and things can be clean."
Other purchases include additional PPE gloves, furniture, and videoconferencing equipment for all county facilities.
"We've got it at the courthouse currently," said Robinson. "But, we're going to get that so that it can also be set up at the other county buildings, such as the public health building, the secondary roads building, the sheriff's department, so that building is available."
Robinson says relief money cannot be used for gravel purchases, or road and bridge projects, nor can it be used for constructing a new jail, or paying down debt from bond issue projects. She says committee members will explore other expenditures for the relief money. Other committee members include Supervisor Charla Schmid, County Auditor Stephanie Burke, County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman, County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle, and County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson.