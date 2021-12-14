(Red Oak) -- While the amount is yet to be determined, Montgomery County elected officials will see a salary boost for the upcoming fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors reviewed and discussed salary recommendations from the County Compensation Board for elected officials in the fiscal year 2022-23. Supervisors chair Donna Robinson was present at the compensation board meeting. She says there was a lengthy discussion before the board made three recommendations for a maximum salary increase for the Montgomery County Sheriff, Auditor, and other elected officials.
"The vote was 6-1, and the Compensation Board made a recommendation of 15% for the sheriff, 12% for the auditor, and 10% for all other elected officials," Robinson said.
Robinson says the 'Back the Blue' bill passed by the Iowa House of Representatives in April and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in June was also a prominent topic of discussion for the sheriff's raise.
The justification for the more significant pay recommendations, Robinson says, comes from multiple factors regarding the county's demographics.
"They're given the surveys or the sheets with all the information and all the salaries of all the county's in the state, and we rank in the lower division always," Robinson said. "We're a small, rural county, we understand that, and we're a county with an aging population and a declining population."
Supervisor Mike Olson says the process typically involves the board of supervisors cutting the recommendations in half.
"It has been kind of our method the last few years is for those proposed increases, it would be half of the 15, 12, and 10, so I think that's what they were thinking," Olson said. "Again, 5% isn't 5.9%, but it's a lot closer than three."
Olson says the board noted the cost of living in Montgomery County had gone up 5.9% during the compensation board meeting.
Supervisor Charla Schmid expressed some concerns over being able to afford the pay increases. However, Robinson confirmed the raises could be adjusted as needed during the budgeting process.
"If you guys will recall from a year ago, at this point after the compensation board has made their recommendation, then we have to decide what the maximum is, or make a recommendation, because it can change," Robinson said. "But we have to do this so that our department heads can make their budgets."
After discussion, the board unanimously approved potential pay increases of 7.5% for the Montgomery County Sheriff, 6% for the Montgomery County Auditor, and 5% for all other elected county officials for budgeting purposes.