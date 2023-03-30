(Red Oak) -- This week's severe weather outbreak demonstrates the need for year-around severe weather planning.
That's according to Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman. Like other KMAland emergency officials, Hamman is reacting to the disastrous tornadoes in Mississippi that killed 26 people and caused widespread damage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Hamman says tornadoes and severe weather can occur anytime and anywhere these days.
"It seems like our weather here lately the last several years has really changed," said Hamman. "We're getting severe weather, stronger storms more often and longer. It used to be severe weather was about the end of March-early April through the summer. Now, it seems like it's starting early and ending way late--even into December."
Hamman refers to the December 15th, 2021 derecho rolling through most of the region. Whether you're in southwest Iowa or Mississippi, Hamman advises residents have a plan in place to deal with severe weather incidents.
"The biggest thing, obviously, is where are you going to seek shelter," he said, "in your home, business, school, hospital--wherever it may be--and practicing those plans, so when severe weather does happen, you know what to do and where to go. Also, having those emergency contacts and family that know where you could be, especially if you're traveling, and obviously having some sort of preparedness with blankets, batteries, phone chargers, food, additional money on hand--just in case there is a power outage, or anything like that that is needed longterm."
He also recommends flexibility with disaster plans.
"You can have the best plan," said Hamman, "but as soon as something happens, it can go out the window really fast. But, just being aware of your surroundings, aware of what could happen. A longterm power outage affects a lot of people. Some people do have generators, but that's why we have a county plan with shelters, or great partnerships with the American Red Cross if a shelter needs open. So, that's what we train on, that's what we prepare for, and educate the general public on."
National Weather Service officials stressed preparation during this week's Severe Weather Awareness Week preparation. You can hear the full interview with Brian Hamman here: