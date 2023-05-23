(Red Oak) -- At least one major future road project is on the docket in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning that planning continues for the county's fiscal 2024 construction projects. Albert says one project targeted is County Road H-34 east of Red Oak.
"It is on our five-year construction plan for the 2024 fiscal year," said Albert. "We are hoping to let it in 2024--that is our hope right now."
Albert adds the project would be let in phases in order to lower the costs. In other business during a relatively short meeting, the board approved a request to hold the county's annual Bible reading on the county courthouse lawn July 13th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.