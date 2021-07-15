(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Fair has begun their festivities in Red Oak and will continue through Sunday, July 18th.
Eva Woods, the Montgomery County extension and outreach coordinator said the coming week is jampacked with livestock shows including goats on Thursday, swine and rabbits on Friday, and a beef show on Saturday.
Woods says the weekend especially is filled to the brim with several opportunities for visitors and exhibitors.
"Over the weekend, I think we are pretty well packed for the rest of the weekend," Woods said. "We have our livestock at 3:15 on Sunday for the 4-H and FFA kids to sell some of their livestock animals so make sure to come support the kids at that and other than that I know (the) fair board has a lot of grandstand events going on to."
Some of the grandstand events over the weekend include a figure-8 race starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday followed by a demolition derby.
Woods said it was a different experience looking back at the past two years of notes to prepare for this year but added it was worth it to provide a more-or-less "normal" fair.
"It's been completely new to me, so 2020 fair was my first fair," Woods said. "So I really didn't know what normal was and so we're kind of trying to jump back in to the groove of things and it's nice because everyone's been really easy to work with and happy and excited we get to have a normal fair this year."
While Woods says she hasn't been to several county fairs, something that makes Montgomery a must see is the welcoming feeling you get from everyone involved.
"I haven't been to that many county fairs, but I gotta say the interaction between the parents and the kids, the environment is so welcoming," Woods said.
The Montgomery County Fairgrounds are located in the northwest section of Red Oak and more information and updates on the fair can be found on the Montgomery County Fair Facebook page.