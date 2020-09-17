(Red Oak) -- Federal COVID-19 relief money is helping Montgomery County address some election needs.
Recently, the Montgomery County Auditor's Office received $14,300 from the CARES Act and the Help America Vote Act. County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the grant will help her office make some important purchases, such as an additional vote counting machine for the November general elections.
"One major purchase is going to be an election machine that we will use on absentee and post-audit days," said Burke. "This is a rapid-counting machine. When our poll workers or absentee team come in and count the ballots on Election Day, they could be here for several hours. They were here for, I think, seven hours the last primary election. This will help them significantly, so we will purchase that."
Burke says the additional machine is needed in order to handle the influx of additional absentee ballots expected with this election.
"We have been thinking about this machine for quite a while," said Burke. "Of course, with budget purposes, and things like that, we have put it on hold. I know some surrounding counties do have that. This will make it very easy, quicker, and I think our absentee team will like it. It will benefit them."
Burke says the grant will also be used to secure professional cleaning services for the county's voting precincts, and counter shields and other materials to protect poll workers and voters. About 1,250 absentee ballot requests have been received by Burke's office thus far. Absentee ballots won't be mailed out until October 5th. She says absentee voters have options for returning their ballots other than through the mail.
"They can come in the auditor's office and drop off their voted ballot," said Burke. "They can also drop it off in the official county dropbox on Coolbaugh Street, south of the courthouse. That dropbox will be monitored securely. We check it twice a day. The auditor's office and the election staff will only have the keys to it during that time. So, if voters feel confident and safe to use that, they can go ahead and do that. Otherwise, they can drop it off at the auditor's office, or stick it in the mail."
Voters have until the day before the election to vote absentee in person at the county auditor's office. Polls will be open for in-person voters November 3rd from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.