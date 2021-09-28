(Red Oak) -- Hail damage sustained to Montgomery County building's roofs will soon be repaired.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed outstanding insurance claims from hail damage on county buildings. Currently, three buildings have outstanding insurance claims including the garage at the county Law Enforcement Center, the machine shed, and the concrete building. Sheriff Jon Spunaugle says he's been receiving questions on what they were going to do about the damage on the garage.
"I've got about three emails wondering what we're going to do with the garage," Spunaugle said. "We need to make a decision on whether we're going to fix it or not fix it. When it very first happened, you can't see it, so I was kind of hoping we could use that insurance check to get some electricity, but now with the new building being added on, probably I would think it would be best to fix it."
In a recent board meeting, the supervisors approved an addition to the Law Enforcement Center garage through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
When asked about damage to the garage's siding, Spunaugle confirmed the hail damage is only on the roof.
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson gave a list of the current dollars still recoverable on the damage to the three buildings.
"The machine shed, $6,467.20 still recoverable, the concrete building, $2,944.13 still recoverable, and Sheriff's Office storage, $5,121.71," Robinson said.
However, Supervisor Mark Peterson noted that as long as the damage is repaired, the insurance claims would provide 100% coverage.
"All three of them, the actual cash value is not very much by the time you take depreciation," Peterson said. "But if you look, the exact depreciation amount is but back in, as long as it's fixed."
Supervisor Mark Olson agreed citing the buildings are still in good shape despite the damage to the roofs.
"Well if they're going to pay 100% on all three of those roofs, I say we'd ought to have them fixed," Olson said. "Because the buildings are in good shape, and once the roof goes, the building goes."
The board unanimously approved to begin the roof repairs through funding from the insurance claims.