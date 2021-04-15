(Red Oak) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 71 and 110th Street. Authorities say a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Debra Bender was northbound in the slow lane on 71 when a non-contact vehicle made a left turn onto 110th Street. A white 2000 GMC 1500 pickup driven by Gary Johnson of rural Villsca initiated a left turn east onto 5th Street. Johnson reportedly failed to see Bender’s vehicle in time, and the front passenger side of Johnson’s vehicle struck the right front passenger side of the Bender vehicle.
The passenger in Bender’s vehicle was taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine. Bender was also transported to an unidentified local hospital. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Johnson was not injured.
Fire and rescue units from Grant, Griswold and Villisca assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.